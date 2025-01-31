Lyon Appoints Paulo Fonseca as New Head Coach Amidst Team Reshuffle

Olympique Lyonnais has officially announced the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach, signing a 2.5-year contract. The decision comes after the club's recent decision to part ways with former coach Pierre Sage.

Currently sixth in Ligue 1, Lyon has been struggling with form, securing just one win in their last five matches and facing an early exit from the French Cup. The move aims to rejuvenate the team with both domestic and European ambitions.

Fonseca brings a wealth of experience from his previous managerial roles at AC Milan, Bristol City, Lille, and Shakhtar Donetsk, where he achieved notable successes and honed his skills as a manager since beginning his journey in 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)