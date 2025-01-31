Lyon Appoints Paulo Fonseca as New Head Coach Amidst Team Reshuffle
Olympique Lyonnais has appointed former AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach on a 2.5-year contract. Fonseca replaces Pierre Sage as Lyon looks to regain form after recent struggles in Ligue 1. His coaching resume includes successful stints at Lille, Shakhtar Donetsk, and other clubs.
Currently sixth in Ligue 1, Lyon has been struggling with form, securing just one win in their last five matches and facing an early exit from the French Cup. The move aims to rejuvenate the team with both domestic and European ambitions.
Fonseca brings a wealth of experience from his previous managerial roles at AC Milan, Bristol City, Lille, and Shakhtar Donetsk, where he achieved notable successes and honed his skills as a manager since beginning his journey in 2005.
