Veer Ahlawat's Tough Finish in Bahrain Championship Opener

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat faced a challenging finish at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, ending with a 2-under 70 after consecutive bogeys. He was T-35 after six birdies offset by four bogeys. England's Brandon Robinson Thompson set a remarkable course record, leading with an 11-under 61.

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat experienced a challenging conclusion to the opening round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. While cruising smoothly at 4-under through 16 holes, Ahlawat dropped two bogeys in the last three holes, finishing with a 2-under 70. The lone Indian on the field this week, Ahlawat ended the day tied for 35th.

Over the course of his round, Ahlawat managed to secure six birdies against four bogeys. His performance followed a similar strong outing last week in Ras Al Khaimah. On the other hand, England's Brandon Robinson Thompson set a new benchmark with a stunning course-record 11-under 61, positioning himself three shots ahead of the nearest competitor, Callum Tarren.

Thompson's extraordinary day featured eight birdies, two eagles, and nearly a historic 59, showcasing an impeccable display of skill. Meanwhile, Tarren maintained a bogey-free round of 64, securing the second spot, with several players tied in third. Ahlawat, coming from a successful stint on the PGTI Tour in India, will be aiming to improve in the following rounds.

