Empowering Afghan Women Cricketers: A New Beginning

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced the launch of a new refugee fund, with Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers as its initial beneficiaries. The initiative aims to address the plight of hundreds of athletes who fled the country following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Of the 25 Afghan women originally contracted by their cricket board in 2020, most have now found refuge in Australia, where they played their first match recently. This global refugee cricket fund seeks to raise £1 million to support displaced communities such as these Afghan players.

Emphasizing the power of cricket to inspire and unite, MCC's Rob Lynch expressed the need for providing safe training facilities and educational opportunities. With the England and Wales Cricket Board also supporting the cause, hopes are high that more organizations will join in redefining cricket's role for women globally.

