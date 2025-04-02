Shah Rukh Khan Unites Cricket and Cinema at IPL 2025 Opener

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often dubbed the 'King Khan', was seen arriving at Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Sporting a black shirt, loose blue jeans, and aviator sunglasses, Khan completed his airport look with a mask and hoodie, fascinating fans as he exited the terminal alongside his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Making headlines, Shah Rukh recently enthralled audiences at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony with his signature charisma and exceptional hosting prowess. The event saw cinematic Bollywood and the thrilling world of cricket intertwine as Khan delighted fans while sharing the stage with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. Their vibrant performance to the hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' electrified the Eden Gardens stadium, evoking fervent cries of 'Kohli Kohli' from the crowd.

SRK celebrated Kohli as the 'GOAT of IPL' for his steadfast association with a single team throughout the tournament's history. Earlier in the event, Khan was seen enjoying a dance with KKR's Rinku Singh to an iconic track from his film 'Dunki', adding light-hearted moments to a dazzling event. As the Bollywood star continues to make waves, he was also spotted at Aamir Khan's 60th birthday celebrations, alongside friend Salman Khan.

