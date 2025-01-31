ICC Champions Trophy 2025: High Stakes, Intense Drama
The ICC's 'all or nothing' format for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025 emphasizes must-win matches for the world's top-eight teams. With MS Dhoni featuring in a striking campaign film, the tournament promises intense competition, kicking off with India facing Bangladesh on February 20, 2025.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched its campaign for the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, spotlighting the exhilarating 'all or nothing' format. This year's tournament promises high-stakes cricket as the world's top-eight teams face off in must-win matches that directly impact their progression, according to the ICC press release.
Central to the campaign is a promotional film starring MS Dhoni, the captain who led India to a win in 2013. Known for his calm demeanor, Dhoni appears in an unusual portrayal, capturing the drama and intensity of the competition. The film opens with Dhoni in an ice-filled bathtub, symbolizing the tension and pressure of the tournament.
MS Dhoni commented on the tournament and the campaign film, expressing excitement about connecting with fans. India, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, will begin their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19, with the concluding final on March 9.
