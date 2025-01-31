Rain Halts Australia's March in Galle Test

Dinesh Chandimal's resilient unbeaten half-century, combined with persistent rain, thwarted Australia's advance in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday. Only a brief 27-over session transpired on the third day as Sri Lanka faltered to 136-5 before the weather intervened.

Chandimal remained steady on 63, with Kusal Mendis at the crease on 10. Facing a daunting 518-run shortfall, Sri Lanka requires an extraordinary effort to prevent the follow-on, especially with more rain predicted on Saturday.

Australia had firmly dominated proceedings, declaring their innings at a commanding 654-6. They exploited the restart, dismissing Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva. However, Chandimal's aggressive play against Nathan Lyon suggested defiance amid the mounting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)