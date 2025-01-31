Rain Halts Australia's March in Galle Test
Australia's pursuit of victory in the first test against Sri Lanka was delayed by rain in Galle. Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten half-century provided some resistance despite Sri Lanka's significant deficit. Australia dominated with a 654-6 declaration but weather disruptions continue to factor heavily in the match outcome.
Dinesh Chandimal's resilient unbeaten half-century, combined with persistent rain, thwarted Australia's advance in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday. Only a brief 27-over session transpired on the third day as Sri Lanka faltered to 136-5 before the weather intervened.
Chandimal remained steady on 63, with Kusal Mendis at the crease on 10. Facing a daunting 518-run shortfall, Sri Lanka requires an extraordinary effort to prevent the follow-on, especially with more rain predicted on Saturday.
Australia had firmly dominated proceedings, declaring their innings at a commanding 654-6. They exploited the restart, dismissing Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva. However, Chandimal's aggressive play against Nathan Lyon suggested defiance amid the mounting challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
