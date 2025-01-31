Champions League Playoff Bracket Unveiled

The Champions League knockout phase playoff draw has been officially revealed, setting the stage for an exciting round of matches. While the top eight teams have directly qualified for the last 16, the clubs ranked from ninth to 24th will battle it out in two-legged playoffs.

The playoff draws include high-stakes encounters such as Club Brugge facing Atalanta, Sporting against Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City taking on Real Madrid. Other notable matchups are Celtic versus Bayern Munich and Juventus against PSV Eindhoven.

The playoff spectacle begins with the first leg on February 11 and 12, followed by the second leg on February 18 and 19. The anticipation continues as the last 16 draw is scheduled for February 21, promising thrilling prospects for football fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)