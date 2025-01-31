Left Menu

Champions League Playoff Bracket Unveiled

The Champions League knockout phase playoffs have been announced. Eight teams have qualified directly for the last 16. Teams finishing ninth to 24th will compete in a playoff. Matchups are set, with the first legs on Feb. 11/12 and the second on Feb. 18/19, followed by a last 16 draw on Feb. 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:59 IST
Champions League Playoff Bracket Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Champions League knockout phase playoff draw has been officially revealed, setting the stage for an exciting round of matches. While the top eight teams have directly qualified for the last 16, the clubs ranked from ninth to 24th will battle it out in two-legged playoffs.

The playoff draws include high-stakes encounters such as Club Brugge facing Atalanta, Sporting against Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City taking on Real Madrid. Other notable matchups are Celtic versus Bayern Munich and Juventus against PSV Eindhoven.

The playoff spectacle begins with the first leg on February 11 and 12, followed by the second leg on February 18 and 19. The anticipation continues as the last 16 draw is scheduled for February 21, promising thrilling prospects for football fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025