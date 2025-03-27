Lyon's Dazzling Comeback: Diani Leads the Charge Against Bayern Munich

Kadidiatou Diani was the decisive factor in Olympique Lyonnais' emphatic 4-1 triumph over Bayern Munich during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal's second leg. Diani not only scored herself but also orchestrated two more goals for her teammates.

Initially trailing to a 33rd-minute opener from Bayern's Klara Bühl, Lyon, the eight-time Champions League winners, sharpened their focus after the interval. Diani's spectacular performance, including key setups for Melchie Dumornay and Tabitha Chawinga, propelled Lyon to a sweeping 6-1 aggregate win.

Despite efforts from Bayern, their defensive errors proved costly, culminating in Lyon's advancement to the semifinals. Lyon now awaits the winner between Real Madrid and Arsenal, adding to the anticipation of their next challenge in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)