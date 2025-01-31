Left Menu

Pakistan Confirms Readiness for Champions Trophy Amid Venue Renovations

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assures that Pakistan is ready for the Champions Trophy, overcoming venue renovation concerns in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Despite ongoing construction, Naqvi is confident of hosting the event successfully, highlighting the financial and logistical plans in place for the tournament starting February 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:40 IST
Pakistan Confirms Readiness for Champions Trophy Amid Venue Renovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Friday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, addressed concerns regarding the country's preparedness for the upcoming Champions Trophy, affirming that venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will be ready to host the event.

Despite ongoing renovations at some sites, Naqvi assured that Pakistan is prepared for the February 19 tournament. The Champions Trophy, featuring the world's top eight teams, returns for the first time since 2017 and is generating significant anticipation.

While acknowledging the challenges, Naqvi expressed confidence in meeting all requirements to provide a top-class experience for spectators. The PCB has already invested beyond the initial budget for infrastructure improvements, with costs expected to be offset by revenue from the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025