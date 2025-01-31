Pakistan Confirms Readiness for Champions Trophy Amid Venue Renovations
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assures that Pakistan is ready for the Champions Trophy, overcoming venue renovation concerns in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Despite ongoing construction, Naqvi is confident of hosting the event successfully, highlighting the financial and logistical plans in place for the tournament starting February 19.
On Friday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, addressed concerns regarding the country's preparedness for the upcoming Champions Trophy, affirming that venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will be ready to host the event.
Despite ongoing renovations at some sites, Naqvi assured that Pakistan is prepared for the February 19 tournament. The Champions Trophy, featuring the world's top eight teams, returns for the first time since 2017 and is generating significant anticipation.
While acknowledging the challenges, Naqvi expressed confidence in meeting all requirements to provide a top-class experience for spectators. The PCB has already invested beyond the initial budget for infrastructure improvements, with costs expected to be offset by revenue from the ICC.
