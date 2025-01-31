Cricket Showdown: England Wins Toss, India Bats First in Crucial 4th T20I

In a critical development of the ongoing T20I series, England captain Jos Buttler chose to field first after winning the toss against India in Pune's fourth match on Friday. The series stands evenly at 2-1, following England's impressive 26-run comeback victory in Rajkot. For India, winning this match is crucial to retaining hope of clinching the series.

The Indian team witnessed significant modifications with Shivam Dube joining the lineup for Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh replacing Mohammed Shami, and Rinku Singh stepping in for Dhruv Jurel. England's changes included Saqib Mahmood coming in for Mark Wood and Jacob Bethell replacing Jamie Smith.

England captain Buttler expressed cautious optimism, stating, "We are going to bowl first this evening," while acknowledging the ideal atmosphere and the room for improvement despite their recent success. Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav emphasized sticking to basics and delivering an exciting performance, with a strategy to set and defend a solid total.

(With inputs from agencies.)