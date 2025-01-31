Left Menu

Haryana and Odisha Dominate Rugby Sevens at National Games

Haryana men's and Odisha women's teams won gold in Rugby Sevens at the National Games. Haryana crushed Maharashtra 22-7, while Odisha overpowered Bihar 29-5, securing their third consecutive gold. Delhi and Maharashtra claimed bronze medals in the women's and men's categories, respectively.

Dehradun | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:49 IST
Haryana and Odisha Dominate Rugby Sevens at National Games
In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Haryana men and Odisha women triumphed at the Rugby Sevens event during the National Games, securing gold medals in their respective categories.

Haryana faced a spirited Maharashtra team but emerged victorious with a 22-7 win, a repeat of their dominance. Odisha, on the other hand, outclassed Bihar with a decisive 29-5 victory, solidifying their reputation as the strongest women's team nationally.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Maharashtra secured bronze medals in closely contested matches. Delhi overcame fierce opposition from Maharashtra for the women's third place, while Maharashtra outplayed their opponents to clinch bronze in the men's category.

