Majestic Mumbai Streaks Forward; Kolkata Roars Back in ISPL

In the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 on Friday, Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata delivered outstanding performances, while renowned singer Mika Singh electrified the atmosphere with a dynamic performance at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. Majhi Mumbai dominated the opening match against Srinagar Ke Veer with a seven-wicket victory, driven by stellar batting from Mohammed Nadeem, Amit Naik, and Karan More. Kolkata's Tiigers also celebrated victory, narrowly overcoming Chennai Singams by five wickets in a climactic last-ball win, as stated by ISPL sources.

Continuing their undefeated streak, Majhi Mumbai marked their fourth consecutive win of the season, further extending Srinagar's string of losses. Mumbai set off briskly, led by opener Nadeem's 24 from just 14 balls, including a boundary and two sixes before falling to Firoz Shaikh. Despite losing Abhishek Kumar Dalhor to Shaikh's next delivery, Naik and More took the helm, with Naik achieving the season's first 'Niner,' propelling Mumbai to victory with seven balls in hand.

Srinagar, batting first, posted 69/6 in their 10 overs, with Sagar Ali scoring a crucial 42. Ali remained resilient, ensuring a competitive total even as wickets crumbled. Mumbai's Vijay Pawle was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 4/9. In other ISPL action, Kolkata secured their first win. Despite Chennai's robust total of 105/5, Kolkata chased the target dramatically, courtesy of Fardeen Kazi's unbeaten 61. Kazi, supported by Thomas Dias, powered Kolkata to a last-over victory, marking a significant turnaround.

