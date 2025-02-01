Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for Tiger Woods' Potential Entry into Champions Tour

Bernhard Langer and Paul Azinger express excitement over the potential participation of Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour Champions as he nears eligibility. Despite recovering from a serious car crash, Woods remains a competitive force, and his entry could greatly enhance the tour's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:36 IST
Tiger Woods

Golf enthusiasts within the PGA Tour Champions community are eagerly awaiting the potential participation of 15-times major winner Tiger Woods in their circuit, according to two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer.

Woods, recovering from a serious car crash in February 2021, will become eligible to join the tour on December 30, when he turns 50. Langer, a record-holder on the Champions Tour, expressed his excitement at the possibility of Woods joining, acknowledging Woods' competitive nature and saying it would be a thrilling addition for the senior circuit. He highlighted that Woods' presence would elevate the tour's appeal.

Meanwhile, golf analyst Paul Azinger believes Woods' entry would shift focus to the senior circuit, suggesting Woods might feel an obligation to participate due to the benefits he's received from the Player Impact Program. The addition of Woods is expected to motivate other senior players to elevate their game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

