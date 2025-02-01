Shardul Thakur's Heroics Shine in Mumbai's Dominant Ranji Triumph

Continuing his remarkable form, Shardul Thakur propelled Mumbai to a crushing victory against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy, wrapping up the match with a win by an innings and 456 runs at home. Thakur's all-round prowess earned him the 'Player of the Match' accolade, thanks to his four-wicket hauls in each innings and a vital 84-run contribution with the bat.

After winning the toss, Mumbai opted to field and swiftly dismissed Meghalaya for a paltry 86 runs, with Thakur's impressive 4/43 performance, including a hat-trick. Contributions from Mohit Avasthi with 3/27 further solidified Mumbai's dominant position. In their batting innings, Mumbai amassed 671/7 declared, with significant scores from Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand, and Shams Mulani, all reaching centuries, while Ajinkya Rahane, Thakur, and Suryansh Shedge chipped in with vital half-centuries.

Meghalaya, unable to counter Mumbai's formidable attack, was bowled out for 129 in their second stint, highlighting Thakur's 4/48 and Tanush Kotian's 4/15. Meanwhile, Assam's Riyan Parag had a challenging return in their Group D match against Saurashtra, as they succumbed to the hosts. Despite Saurashtra's commanding total in the first innings, highlighted by Harvik Desai, the visiting team's batting order faltered, failing to erase the deficit in both innings.

