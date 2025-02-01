Left Menu

Shardul Thakur's Heroics Shine in Mumbai's Dominant Ranji Triumph

Mumbai's Shardul Thakur excelled in the Ranji Trophy with two four-wicket hauls and an 84-run knock, leading to a decisive win over Meghalaya. Despite Assam's Riyan Parag's efforts, Saurashtra emerged victorious. Key performances across matches showcased impressive all-round cricketing skills in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:40 IST
Shardul Thakur's Heroics Shine in Mumbai's Dominant Ranji Triumph
Shardul Thakur. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing his remarkable form, Shardul Thakur propelled Mumbai to a crushing victory against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy, wrapping up the match with a win by an innings and 456 runs at home. Thakur's all-round prowess earned him the 'Player of the Match' accolade, thanks to his four-wicket hauls in each innings and a vital 84-run contribution with the bat.

After winning the toss, Mumbai opted to field and swiftly dismissed Meghalaya for a paltry 86 runs, with Thakur's impressive 4/43 performance, including a hat-trick. Contributions from Mohit Avasthi with 3/27 further solidified Mumbai's dominant position. In their batting innings, Mumbai amassed 671/7 declared, with significant scores from Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand, and Shams Mulani, all reaching centuries, while Ajinkya Rahane, Thakur, and Suryansh Shedge chipped in with vital half-centuries.

Meghalaya, unable to counter Mumbai's formidable attack, was bowled out for 129 in their second stint, highlighting Thakur's 4/48 and Tanush Kotian's 4/15. Meanwhile, Assam's Riyan Parag had a challenging return in their Group D match against Saurashtra, as they succumbed to the hosts. Despite Saurashtra's commanding total in the first innings, highlighted by Harvik Desai, the visiting team's batting order faltered, failing to erase the deficit in both innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025