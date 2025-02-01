Australia's Historic 16-0 Women's Ashes Triumph

Australia achieved an unparalleled feat in women's cricket by completing a 16-0 clean sweep against England in the Women's Ashes, marking a resounding victory by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off test held in Melbourne.

The Australian team showcased their dominance not only in the test match but throughout the multi-format series, sweeping England in the limited-overs matches played the previous month. Standout performances came from Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, and particularly Alana King, who was named Player of the Series.

England captain Heather Knight acknowledged the strength of the Australian side while praising her own team's efforts, despite the challenging tour. Australia's captain Alyssa Healy expressed joy over playing in iconic venues with substantial crowds, emphasizing the significance of the series victory.

