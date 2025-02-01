Left Menu

Australia's Historic 16-0 Women's Ashes Triumph

Australia clinched a complete 16-0 whitewash over England in the Women's Ashes, culminating with an innings and 122-run victory. Highlighting an unprecedented achievement, they dominated in the test, ODI, and T20 formats. Key contributors included Alana King, Player of the Series, with exceptional bowling performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:29 IST
Australia's Historic 16-0 Women's Ashes Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia achieved an unparalleled feat in women's cricket by completing a 16-0 clean sweep against England in the Women's Ashes, marking a resounding victory by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off test held in Melbourne.

The Australian team showcased their dominance not only in the test match but throughout the multi-format series, sweeping England in the limited-overs matches played the previous month. Standout performances came from Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, and particularly Alana King, who was named Player of the Series.

England captain Heather Knight acknowledged the strength of the Australian side while praising her own team's efforts, despite the challenging tour. Australia's captain Alyssa Healy expressed joy over playing in iconic venues with substantial crowds, emphasizing the significance of the series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025