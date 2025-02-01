Italy's Rocky Six Nations Start: Coach Quesada Reflects

Italy's rugby team faced a challenging start in their Six Nations opener, succumbing to a 31-19 defeat at the hands of Scotland. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada lamented the sluggish opening, which saw Italy concede two quick tries within the first eight minutes of the match at Murrayfield.

Though Italy rallied to equalize the score at 19-19 in the early second half, Scotland resumed control, exploiting Italian defensive weaknesses to secure a decisive victory. Quesada acknowledged the lack of aggression in defense and emphasized the need for tactical improvement before their upcoming contest against Wales.

Quesada pointed out issues in attack, noting that Scotland's defense hindered their advances, often leading to turnovers. Despite finding solutions at halftime to regain momentum, Italy struggled to seize control. Quesada called for sharper offensive strategies as they prepare for their next match.

