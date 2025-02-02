Left Menu

Nassourdine Imavov's Stunning Knockout Punches Path to Title Glory

Nassourdine Imavov delivered a stunning knockout victory against Israel Adesanya, positioning himself as a strong contender for the title. Imavov's precise punch ended the fight in the second round, while Adesanya struggled to regain the championship in his recent bouts. This victory uplifts Imavov's prospects in the UFC title picture.

Updated: 02-02-2025 01:44 IST
Nassourdine Imavov electrified the MMA world with a second-round knockout win over former UFC champ Israel Adesanya, putting himself firmly in the title contention before the upcoming showdown between current champion Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Known as 'The Sniper,' the 30-year-old Frenchman expertly captured victory with a swift right-hand punch that marked the beginning of the end for his well-respected opponent.

Israel Adesanya, fighting outside of a title bout for the first time since 2019, aimed to reclaim his once-dominant position. Despite beginning effectively with body kicks and leveraging his signature feints, the momentum shifted against him as Imavov's barrage culminated in a brutal overhand right, followed by a left uppercut that sent Adesanya to the mat, signaling a decisive finish.

Referee Marc Goddard allowed Adesanya a moment to rebound, but as Imavov's relentless assault continued, the fight was called in favor of the surging French contender. Imavov expressed his readiness and superior striking ability, envisioning a championship opportunity as his next major goal.

