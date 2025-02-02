Spanish Soccer Scandal: The Trial of Luis Rubiales
Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales faces trial for sexual assault, accused of kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent after Spain's Women's World Cup win in 2023. The scandal shook Spanish soccer. Rubiales and others face potential prison time for trying to coerce Hermoso to support Rubiales.
On Monday, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, goes on trial for sexual assault following accusations that he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without consent after Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup final in 2023. The incident marred celebrations and sparked widespread outrage.
The court alleges that Rubiales attempted to pressure Hermoso to publicly support him, despite her refusal. If found guilty, Rubiales could face one to four years in prison. This case highlights new legal frameworks in Spain addressing unconsented sexual acts.
In addition to Rubiales, other officials, including former women's team coach Jorge Vilda, will be tried for coercion. The trial will span 10 days, with testimonies from key witnesses, as Hermoso and her teammates have demanded accountability before returning to the team.
