India Clinches Series Win: Chakravarthy & Sharma Shine

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy expressed satisfaction with his performance in the T20I series against England, marking it as his best bowling display to date. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma's all-round prowess secured India's commanding victory in the fifth and final match, wrapping the series with a 4-1 win at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

In the post-match presentation, Chakravarthy remarked on his fielding success and acknowledged areas for improvement in his bowling. Applauding his fielding efforts, he credited his work with fielding coach Mr. Dilip and expressed gratitude towards his teammates and family. Chakravarthy, honored as Player of the Series, dedicated his achievement to his family.

The match saw England opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Abhishek Sharma delivered a stellar performance, scoring 135 off 54 balls to push India to a total of 247/9. Despite resistance from England's Philip Salt, who scored 55 off 23 balls, the Indian bowlers, led by Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Chakravarthy, effectively dismissed England for 97 in 11 overs, securing a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)