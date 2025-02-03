Rüdiger's Setback: Madrid's Defense Challenge

Real Madrid's defensive lineup faces a challenge as central defender Antonio Rüdiger suffered an injury during a league match against Espanyol on Saturday.

The team confirmed on Sunday that Rüdiger has sustained an injury to his right leg's biceps femoris muscle. The German player had to leave the field just 15 minutes into the game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Madrid.

While Madrid has not specified how long Rüdiger will be sidelined, Spanish media predict a two to three-week recovery period. Madrid's upcoming schedule includes crucial matches against Leganes, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City.

