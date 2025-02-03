Left Menu

Rüdiger's Setback: Madrid's Defense Challenge

Real Madrid's central defender, Antonio Rüdiger, suffered a leg muscle injury in a game against Espanyol, leading to his early substitution. The 31-year-old German's absence could impact Madrid's performance in upcoming matches, with a return expected in two to three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:33 IST
Rüdiger's Setback: Madrid's Defense Challenge
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's defensive lineup faces a challenge as central defender Antonio Rüdiger suffered an injury during a league match against Espanyol on Saturday.

The team confirmed on Sunday that Rüdiger has sustained an injury to his right leg's biceps femoris muscle. The German player had to leave the field just 15 minutes into the game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Madrid.

While Madrid has not specified how long Rüdiger will be sidelined, Spanish media predict a two to three-week recovery period. Madrid's upcoming schedule includes crucial matches against Leganes, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025