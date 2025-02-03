Haaland's Humble Reminder: Arsenal Fans Clap Back

Erling Haaland faced a tough reception in Arsenal's Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, with opponents and fans targeting him over previous statements. The tension from a 2-2 draw last season lingered, as Haaland had previously clashed with Gabriel and Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta.

Sunday's match saw Arsenal thrash Manchester City 5-1, with Gabriel celebrating in Haaland's face when Arsenal took an early lead. Later, teenager Lewis-Skelly scored, mimicking Haaland's 'Zen' celebration, echoing Haaland's earlier remarks.

The Premier League acknowledged the ongoing rivalry on social media, and Arsenal fans, along with player Declan Rice, emphasized that the tension fueled their performance against the reigning champions.

