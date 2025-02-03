Left Menu

Haaland's Humble Reminder: Arsenal Fans Clap Back

Erling Haaland experienced a challenging match against Arsenal at the Premier League, facing taunts from opponents and reminders of his past comments. Tensions persisted from a previous 2-2 draw with Arsenal, culminating in a 5-1 victory for Arsenal. The rivalry was highlighted by player interactions and fan activities post-match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:48 IST
Erling Haaland faced a tough reception in Arsenal's Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, with opponents and fans targeting him over previous statements. The tension from a 2-2 draw last season lingered, as Haaland had previously clashed with Gabriel and Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta.

Sunday's match saw Arsenal thrash Manchester City 5-1, with Gabriel celebrating in Haaland's face when Arsenal took an early lead. Later, teenager Lewis-Skelly scored, mimicking Haaland's 'Zen' celebration, echoing Haaland's earlier remarks.

The Premier League acknowledged the ongoing rivalry on social media, and Arsenal fans, along with player Declan Rice, emphasized that the tension fueled their performance against the reigning champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

