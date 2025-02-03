Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Spectacular Knock: England in Awe

England's Jos Buttler applauded Abhishek Sharma's stunning 54-ball 135 run performance in the fifth T20I, which led India to a massive 150-run victory. Sharma's innings included the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian and set a national record for sixes in a match, highlighting India's dominance over England.

Updated: 03-02-2025 12:31 IST
In a remarkable display of talent, Abhishek Sharma scored a stunning 54-ball 135 runs, leading India's charge in a dominant 150-run victory over England in the fifth T20I. England captain Jos Buttler lauded Sharma's performance as exemplary clean ball striking.

Sharma's explosive knock, which included India's second-fastest T20I century achieved off 37 balls and a record 13 sixes in the innings, powered the hosts to a formidable 247 for nine. Despite England's best efforts, they fell short, dismissed for 97 in just 10.3 overs.

Buttler admitted the brilliance of Sharma's innings and acknowledged Varun Chakravarthy's consistent performance throughout the series. England's captain emphasized their commitment to their play style, despite India securing the T20I series 4-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

