Ben Chilwell's Surprising Move to Crystal Palace on Loan

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has been loaned to Crystal Palace for the season, the clubs announced Monday. Frozen out by Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca, Chilwell, 28, has made only one appearance this term. He helped Chelsea clinch major titles since his 106 appearances from Leicester City in 2020.

A pivotal figure in Leicester's 2015-16 Premier League victory, Chilwell expressed enthusiasm about his new opportunity at Crystal Palace. "I'm very excited to be here. Crystal Palace are a club that's going in a great direction," he remarked on Monday.

Crystal Palace, recently ranking 12th after defeating Manchester United 2-0, will confront Doncaster in the FA Cup's fourth round on Monday. With Chilwell on their roster, the club aims for further achievements this season.

