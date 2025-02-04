Real Madrid's Injury Woes Ahead of Copa del Rey Clash

Real Madrid will be without key players Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for the upcoming Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed. The team's injury list has lengthened with several defensive absentees, intensifying the challenge of a busy fixture schedule.

Mbappe, who moved from Paris St Germain in June, has been a crucial asset, scoring 21 goals in 33 appearances but is sidelined with a calf bruise. Bellingham, another vital squad member, is also unavailable due to a bruise. Despite these absences, Ancelotti remains optimistic about upcoming games.

Real Madrid, leading LaLiga, is bracing for critical matches, including a derby with Atletico Madrid and a Champions League face-off with Manchester City. While Madrid stayed quiet in the transfer market, rivals like City have invested heavily, adding pressure as Ancelotti strategizes for success in the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)