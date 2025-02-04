Left Menu

Real Madrid's Injury Woes Ahead of Copa del Rey Clash

Real Madrid faces an injury crisis ahead of their Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, missing key players like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Manager Ancelotti remains focused on navigating upcoming challenging fixtures, including a league derby and Champions League clash, despite the injury setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:47 IST
Real Madrid's Injury Woes Ahead of Copa del Rey Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid will be without key players Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for the upcoming Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed. The team's injury list has lengthened with several defensive absentees, intensifying the challenge of a busy fixture schedule.

Mbappe, who moved from Paris St Germain in June, has been a crucial asset, scoring 21 goals in 33 appearances but is sidelined with a calf bruise. Bellingham, another vital squad member, is also unavailable due to a bruise. Despite these absences, Ancelotti remains optimistic about upcoming games.

Real Madrid, leading LaLiga, is bracing for critical matches, including a derby with Atletico Madrid and a Champions League face-off with Manchester City. While Madrid stayed quiet in the transfer market, rivals like City have invested heavily, adding pressure as Ancelotti strategizes for success in the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025