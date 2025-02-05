PSG Advances to Cup Quarters with Victory over Le Mans

Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday after defeating third-tier Le Mans 2-0. Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola each netted a goal in their respective halves to secure the victory.

PSG coach Luis Enrique described the match as typical of the Coupe de France, noting its dangerous and unpredictable nature. Despite early pressure from hosts Le Mans, PSG maintained their composure and extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions.

In other matches, Dunkerque, a second-tier team, reached the quarter-finals by beating top-flight Lille on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Brest overcame Ligue 2's Troyes with a 2-1 win.

