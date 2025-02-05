Teen Cricket Sensation Sam Konstas Returns for Sheffield Shield

Teen opener Sam Konstas has been released from Australia's cricket squad ahead of their second test match in Sri Lanka. The promising young player will return home to bolster New South Wales in an upcoming Sheffield Shield match against Queensland in Brisbane.

Nineteen-year-old Konstas made an impressive test debut on Boxing Day against India, scoring an assertive 60 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, he was not part of the Australian XI when they faced Sri Lanka in the series opener at Galle.

Travis Head replaced Konstas, moving up from the middle order and contributing 57 runs in Australia's innings and 242-run victory. A team spokesperson mentioned that Konstas is being sent back to gain experience at the Gabba before potentially rejoining the national squad for future international matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)