Premier League Eyes Semi-Automated Offside Tech Revolution

The Premier League may soon adopt semi-automated offside technology, aiming for implementation before the 2024-25 season ends, following notable progress in testing. This was revealed by Chief Football Officer Tony Scholes, highlighting unanimous club support from a previous shareholders' meeting despite earlier testing challenges.

According to Scholes, recent weeks have witnessed significant advancements, ensuring the league aligns with the most precise system. Currently used in the EFL League Cup, its performance will be closely monitored. Scholes implies readiness is key, with a pragmatic decision pending further observations during the final match rounds.

The new technology, already in use in major tournaments, offers a reduction in time and error associated with offside VAR reviews compared to the current system, which has been criticized for extended decision times. Improved efficiency is at the heart of this technological transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)