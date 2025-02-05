Jorge Martín's Unexpected Setback: Preseason Crash and Injuries
World MotoGP champion Jorge Martín suffers fractures in a crash during preseason testing in Sepang. While aboard his new Aprilia bike, Martín endured a "highside" crash causing injuries to his right hand and left foot. Scheduled for surgery, he will miss the remaining tests, but scans show no head injury.
World MotoGP champion Jorge Martín has been dealt a significant setback after fracturing his right hand and bones in his left foot during a crash at Sepang circuit in preseason testing with his new team, Aprilia.
The crash, described as a "highside," saw Martín dramatically thrown off his bike, making heavy contact with the track. Fortunately, scans confirmed Martín avoided any head injuries despite the severity of the crash.
Martín, who clinched last season's title on a Ducati, will miss the rest of the testing sessions as he undergoes surgery in Spain. The MotoGP season kicks off on Feb. 28 at Thailand's Chang International Circuit.
