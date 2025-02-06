Left Menu

Venier's Victory Brings Alpine Glory to Austria

Stephanie Venier clinched gold in the women's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Austria. Italy's Brignone took silver, and the U.S.'s Macuga and Norway's Vickhoff Lie shared bronze. Lindsey Vonn, returning from a hiatus, did not finish due to a mishap. The event kick-started with Austria hosting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:12 IST
Stephanie Venier, the Austrian skiing sensation, secured a triumphant home victory in the women's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships. Her success gave the hosts a stellar start to the event, claiming gold with a narrow win of 0.10 seconds over Italy's Federica Brignone.

On a sunny day in Saalbach, Brignone donned her distinctive snow tiger helmet and briefly led the race before being surpassed by Venier. While Lauren Macuga of the United States and Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie tied for bronze, U.S. ski legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a mishap, her run hampered by a heavy cold and an early crash.

Despite her setback, Vonn expressed optimism about her recovery and upcoming events. Meanwhile, the jubilant Venier celebrated her win on a piste named after the late Ulrike Maier, an Austrian skiing icon, declaring her performance the best she ever had.

(With inputs from agencies.)

