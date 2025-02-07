LaLiga President Blasts Real Madrid's Claims

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has launched a scathing critique of Real Madrid, accusing the football giants of sabotaging the integrity of the competition. His remarks came after Real Madrid submitted a formal complaint against Spanish league referees following a 1-0 loss to Espanyol, stirring controversy with claims of biased officiating.

The complaint highlighted dissatisfaction with a particular decision where the referees opted not to dismiss Espanyol defender Carlos Romero for fouling Kylian Mbappe during a breakaway. In response, Real Madrid sent letters to the RFEF and the Spanish High Sports Council, questioning the credibility of the refereeing system and demanding access to VAR audio recordings.

Tebas responded firmly, emphasizing that such allegations are damaging and baseless. He announced LaLiga's intention to file a legal complaint against Real Madrid, citing the club's narrative as divisive and misleading. Tebas warned that football should not revolve solely around the interests of any single club.

(With inputs from agencies.)