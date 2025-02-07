Sunrisers Eastern Cape Near SA20 Three-Peat After Thrilling Win

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched a crucial victory over Paarl Royals, advancing to the SA20 final. After a shaky start to the season, the two-time champions are now poised for yet another title win.

The match's turning point came with Tony De Zorzi and Jordan Harmaan's impressive 111-run partnership for the second wicket, decisively overtaking Paarl Royals' total of 175/4 with just two wickets lost.

Sunrisers will now clash with the formidable MI Cape Town in the final, as cricket fans eagerly await what promises to be an epic showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)