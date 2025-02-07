Left Menu

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Near SA20 Three-Peat After Thrilling Win

Sunrisers Eastern Cape surged past Paarl Royals by eight wickets in the Second Qualifier of the SA20, putting themselves on the brink of a third consecutive title. Strong performances from Tony De Zorzi and Jordan Harmaan ensured a competitive chase of 175/4. Sunrisers face MI Cape Town in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Centurion | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:54 IST
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Near SA20 Three-Peat After Thrilling Win
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched a crucial victory over Paarl Royals, advancing to the SA20 final. After a shaky start to the season, the two-time champions are now poised for yet another title win.

The match's turning point came with Tony De Zorzi and Jordan Harmaan's impressive 111-run partnership for the second wicket, decisively overtaking Paarl Royals' total of 175/4 with just two wickets lost.

Sunrisers will now clash with the formidable MI Cape Town in the final, as cricket fans eagerly await what promises to be an epic showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025