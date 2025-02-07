Left Menu

Epic Clashes: Women's Champions League Quarter-Finals Unveiled

The Women's Champions League quarter-final draw features Barcelona facing Wolfsburg in a rematch of the 2023 final. Meanwhile, Chelsea takes on Manchester City in an all-English showdown. Other matchups include Lyon against Bayern Munich and Arsenal facing Real Madrid. Semi-finals will decide who progresses to the final in Lisbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:48 IST
Epic Clashes: Women's Champions League Quarter-Finals Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League have been announced, showcasing exciting rematches and fierce rivalries. Holders Barcelona will clash with Wolfsburg, revisiting the thrilling 2023 final where Barcelona made a stunning comeback to claim victory.

Chelsea, the reigning Women's Super League champions, is set to face Manchester City in a gripping all-English tie. City advanced with 15 points in the group stage but were edged out by Barcelona on goal difference.

In other matchups, Olympique Lyonnais, with eight titles to their name, will face Bayern Munich, while Arsenal squares off against Real Madrid. The semi-finals promise more drama, determining who reaches the final in Lisbon on May 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025