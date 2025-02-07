Epic Clashes: Women's Champions League Quarter-Finals Unveiled

The quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League have been announced, showcasing exciting rematches and fierce rivalries. Holders Barcelona will clash with Wolfsburg, revisiting the thrilling 2023 final where Barcelona made a stunning comeback to claim victory.

Chelsea, the reigning Women's Super League champions, is set to face Manchester City in a gripping all-English tie. City advanced with 15 points in the group stage but were edged out by Barcelona on goal difference.

In other matchups, Olympique Lyonnais, with eight titles to their name, will face Bayern Munich, while Arsenal squares off against Real Madrid. The semi-finals promise more drama, determining who reaches the final in Lisbon on May 24.

