Chennaiyin FC Seeks to End Winless Streak Against East Bengal

In a crucial Indian Super League showdown, Chennaiyin FC will face East Bengal FC on Saturday. The Marina Machans, currently on a seven-match winless run, hope to revive their top-six ambitions.

East Bengal FC, placed 10th with 18 points, shares the same tally as Chennaiyin. They both trail sixth-placed Mumbai City FC by 10 points with only a few games remaining. Having defeated Chennaiyin 2-0 in their last encounter on December 7, East Bengal is determined to capture three points once more.

Despite East Bengal's attacking woes, they've shown late-game proficiency, scoring 78% of their goals in the second half. Chennaiyin, struggling offensively, have only scored once in their last three matches, necessitating a more aggressive approach in upcoming games.

