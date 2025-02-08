Left Menu

Controversial Squad Selections Stir Debate in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi sparked controversy by supporting the selection of Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf for the Champions Trophy squad. Despite criticism and contrasting views from team captain Mohammed Rizwan, Naqvi stands by the selectors' choices, citing provisions for reviewing team selections before February 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:29 IST
Controversial Squad Selections Stir Debate in Pakistan Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid growing criticism, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the recent selections of Khushdil Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the Champions Trophy squad. Naqvi's remarks have intensified the debate as they directly contradict team captain Mohammed Rizwan, who insists no changes are necessary among the 15-member roster.

The cricket board faces a deadline of February 12 to make any final changes to its champions squad, ahead of the ICC tournament slated to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Naqvi emphasized that selectors have the authority to reassess and alter their announcements, with the choices of Shah and Ashraf driven by intention, despite their lack of recent international play.

Both Shah and Ashraf's inclusion has been met with public scrutiny, as their performances haven't matched expectations. Notably, Shah hasn't surpassed a half-century in his 10 ODI games, while Ashraf has struggled with an unimpressive batting average of 10 and a bowling average of 47. Nonetheless, Naqvi maintains that he does not intervene in the selection committee's work, leaving the door open for any potential changes before the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025