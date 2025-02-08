Controversial Squad Selections Stir Debate in Pakistan Cricket

Amid growing criticism, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the recent selections of Khushdil Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the Champions Trophy squad. Naqvi's remarks have intensified the debate as they directly contradict team captain Mohammed Rizwan, who insists no changes are necessary among the 15-member roster.

The cricket board faces a deadline of February 12 to make any final changes to its champions squad, ahead of the ICC tournament slated to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Naqvi emphasized that selectors have the authority to reassess and alter their announcements, with the choices of Shah and Ashraf driven by intention, despite their lack of recent international play.

Both Shah and Ashraf's inclusion has been met with public scrutiny, as their performances haven't matched expectations. Notably, Shah hasn't surpassed a half-century in his 10 ODI games, while Ashraf has struggled with an unimpressive batting average of 10 and a bowling average of 47. Nonetheless, Naqvi maintains that he does not intervene in the selection committee's work, leaving the door open for any potential changes before the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)