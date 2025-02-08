Tri-Nation Series Kicks Off: New Zealand vs Pakistan at Revamped Gaddafi Stadium

New Zealand emerged victorious in the coin toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-nation series, held at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

This tournament, which also features South Africa, serves as a preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the Champions Trophy, which commences on February 19 in Karachi.

Pakistan's Babar Azam is set to open the innings alongside Fakhar Zaman, replacing the injured Saim Ayub. Meanwhile, New Zealand is facing fitness concerns with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson. The Gaddafi Stadium is one of several upgraded venues, unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)