Gold Rush: National Games Athletes Shine with Record Performances
Track and field athletes delivered stunning performances at the National Games, with Odisha's Animesh Kujur winning the men's 100m gold medal in a record-equalling time. Maharashtra, Services, and Jharkhand excelled with multiple gold wins, while tennis and hockey competitions added flair to the event.
Track and field athletes took center stage at the National Games as Odisha's rising star Animesh Kujur sprinted to gold in the men's 100m, matching the meet record. On the opening day, Maharashtra and Services secured two golds each, with other states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh claiming one each.
Services added three more golds to lead the medal tally with 71, maintaining their top position. Maharashtra and Karnataka followed with strong performances, while Uttarakhand made a notable climb to sixth place by adding 13 medals. Kujur clocked 10.28 seconds, equalling the record set in 2022.
Jharkhand shone in lawn bowls, topping the medal table with five golds, while tennis and hockey events featured exciting matchups. Maharashtra continued to impress in track events with victories from Sudeshna Shivankar and Sanjivani Jadhav, playing a vital role in their state's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
