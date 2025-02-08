Left Menu

Gold Rush: National Games Athletes Shine with Record Performances

Track and field athletes delivered stunning performances at the National Games, with Odisha's Animesh Kujur winning the men's 100m gold medal in a record-equalling time. Maharashtra, Services, and Jharkhand excelled with multiple gold wins, while tennis and hockey competitions added flair to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:26 IST
Gold Rush: National Games Athletes Shine with Record Performances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Track and field athletes took center stage at the National Games as Odisha's rising star Animesh Kujur sprinted to gold in the men's 100m, matching the meet record. On the opening day, Maharashtra and Services secured two golds each, with other states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh claiming one each.

Services added three more golds to lead the medal tally with 71, maintaining their top position. Maharashtra and Karnataka followed with strong performances, while Uttarakhand made a notable climb to sixth place by adding 13 medals. Kujur clocked 10.28 seconds, equalling the record set in 2022.

Jharkhand shone in lawn bowls, topping the medal table with five golds, while tennis and hockey events featured exciting matchups. Maharashtra continued to impress in track events with victories from Sudeshna Shivankar and Sanjivani Jadhav, playing a vital role in their state's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025