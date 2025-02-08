Gold Rush: National Games Athletes Shine with Record Performances

Track and field athletes took center stage at the National Games as Odisha's rising star Animesh Kujur sprinted to gold in the men's 100m, matching the meet record. On the opening day, Maharashtra and Services secured two golds each, with other states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh claiming one each.

Services added three more golds to lead the medal tally with 71, maintaining their top position. Maharashtra and Karnataka followed with strong performances, while Uttarakhand made a notable climb to sixth place by adding 13 medals. Kujur clocked 10.28 seconds, equalling the record set in 2022.

Jharkhand shone in lawn bowls, topping the medal table with five golds, while tennis and hockey events featured exciting matchups. Maharashtra continued to impress in track events with victories from Sudeshna Shivankar and Sanjivani Jadhav, playing a vital role in their state's success.

