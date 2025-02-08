Thrilling Battles Unfold at Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series

India's rising tennis star Maaya Rajeshwaran's journey came to a halt at the semifinals of the Mumbai Open, facing a defeat against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. Despite starting strong in her first senior tournament, Rajeshwaran, coached by R Manoj Kumar, couldn't match Teichmann's prowess, exiting after a 3-6, 1-6 loss.

In an exciting development on the courts, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew stunned Canadian Rebecca Marino with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory, securing her spot in the finals. Sawangkaew's aggressive play and precise returns left Marino struggling, showcasing her command over the court and marking her performance as one of determination and skill.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of drama in the doubles category as the Russian duo of Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina outperformed the Italian team after a competitive match, storming into the finals. They overcame an initial setback to clinch victory with a decisive 10-3 tie-break win, setting the stage for a much-anticipated doubles finale.

