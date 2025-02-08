Left Menu

Thrilling Battles Unfold at Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series

India's Maaya Rajeshwaran's impressive run ended in the semifinals of the Mumbai Open, losing to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. The doubles final will see India's Prarthana Thambore and Dutch partner Arianne Hartono competing. Meanwhile, Mananchaya Sawangkaew triumphed over Rebecca Marino to reach the singles final.

Updated: 08-02-2025 23:44 IST
Maaya Rajeshwaran. (Image: MSLTA/Mumbai Open). Image Credit: ANI
India's rising tennis star Maaya Rajeshwaran's journey came to a halt at the semifinals of the Mumbai Open, facing a defeat against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. Despite starting strong in her first senior tournament, Rajeshwaran, coached by R Manoj Kumar, couldn't match Teichmann's prowess, exiting after a 3-6, 1-6 loss.

In an exciting development on the courts, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew stunned Canadian Rebecca Marino with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory, securing her spot in the finals. Sawangkaew's aggressive play and precise returns left Marino struggling, showcasing her command over the court and marking her performance as one of determination and skill.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of drama in the doubles category as the Russian duo of Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina outperformed the Italian team after a competitive match, storming into the finals. They overcame an initial setback to clinch victory with a decisive 10-3 tie-break win, setting the stage for a much-anticipated doubles finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

