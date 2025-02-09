England's Dramatic Victory: Last-Minute Triumph at Twickenham

In a riveting match at Twickenham, England snapped their losing streak with a thrilling 26-25 victory against France in the Six Nations. Elliot Daly's decisive try punished France for their handling mistakes and secured the win in the final moments.

Despite France initially leading with Louis Bielle-Biarrey's second try, England displayed tenacity and energy, overturning previous performances that saw them falter against higher-tier teams.

Flyhalf Fin Smith, on his first start, successfully converted Daly's try, igniting celebrations and reviving England's hopes in the championship following their earlier defeat to Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)