Thrilling Snow Bike Championships in Chatel: Dominance and Triumph

Vincent Tupin of France claimed victory in the men's super-G at the UCI Snow Bike World Championships in Chatel, beating last year's champion. Switzerland's Lisa Baumann excelled, winning the women's super-G and dual slalom events. The championships saw increased participation, with more riders competing this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 04:26 IST
In a spectacular display of snow biking prowess, France's Vincent Tupin clinched the men's elite super-G title at the UCI Snow Bike World Championships held on home turf in Chatel. Tupin surpassed previous champion Pierre Thevenard, who secured a second-place finish in this thrilling competition.

Switzerland's Lisa Baumann showcased exceptional talent by claiming two titles, the women's super-G and dual slalom. Her victories prevented a complete French domination in the women's category, demonstrating her skill in this adventurous combination of mountain biking and skiing.

With 63 participants from 12 nations, the championships marked a notable increase in entries compared to last year's event, highlighting the growing popularity and competitive spirit in this unique sport.

