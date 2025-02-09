Haryana's Netball Triumph: Double Gold Victory!

Haryana's netball teams achieved a remarkable double victory at the National Games, claiming gold in both the men's and women's categories on Sunday.

In a tightly contested men's final, Haryana edged out hosts Uttarakhand with a 74-71 win. Himachal Pradesh and Delhi each took home a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the women's team clinched their gold by narrowly defeating Rajasthan 57-55. Telangana and Uttarakhand secured the bronze medals after intense semifinal matchups.

