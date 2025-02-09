Haryana's Netball Triumph: Double Gold Victory!
Haryana secured gold medals in both men's and women's netball at the National Games. The men's team defeated Uttarakhand 74-71, while the women's team overcame Rajasthan 57-55. Both teams showcased strong performances throughout, with Haryana beating Delhi and Telangana in the semifinals.
Haryana's netball teams achieved a remarkable double victory at the National Games, claiming gold in both the men's and women's categories on Sunday.
In a tightly contested men's final, Haryana edged out hosts Uttarakhand with a 74-71 win. Himachal Pradesh and Delhi each took home a bronze medal.
Meanwhile, the women's team clinched their gold by narrowly defeating Rajasthan 57-55. Telangana and Uttarakhand secured the bronze medals after intense semifinal matchups.
