Haryana's Netball Triumph: Double Gold Victory!

Haryana secured gold medals in both men's and women's netball at the National Games. The men's team defeated Uttarakhand 74-71, while the women's team overcame Rajasthan 57-55. Both teams showcased strong performances throughout, with Haryana beating Delhi and Telangana in the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:37 IST
Haryana's netball teams achieved a remarkable double victory at the National Games, claiming gold in both the men's and women's categories on Sunday.

In a tightly contested men's final, Haryana edged out hosts Uttarakhand with a 74-71 win. Himachal Pradesh and Delhi each took home a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the women's team clinched their gold by narrowly defeating Rajasthan 57-55. Telangana and Uttarakhand secured the bronze medals after intense semifinal matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

