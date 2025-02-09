Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Heroics Secure Series Win for India

India clinched a 2-0 lead in the ODI series against England after Rohit Sharma's century propelled them to a four-wicket victory. Despite a strong start from England, India's bowlers made crucial breakthroughs. Rohit and Shubman Gill's partnership set the stage for the chase, sealing the series win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead over England in the ODI series, thanks to a remarkable century from captain Rohit Sharma. His innings of 119, achieved in just 90 balls, anchored India's four-wicket win in the second match of the series on Sunday.

Even a floodlight failure halting play midway could not deter India's pursuit of a 305-run target, which they achieved in 44.3 overs. England had posted a strong 304 before being bowled out on the penultimate delivery of their innings, bolstered by half-centuries from Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

India commenced their chase aggressively, with Sharma leading the charge. Shubman Gill contributed a fluent 60 in a rapid 136-run partnership with Rohit. Ravindra Jadeja was pivotal with the ball, taking 3-35 and crucial catches, ensuring England's efforts were thwarted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

