Rohit Sharma's Heroics Secure Series Win for India

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead over England in the ODI series, thanks to a remarkable century from captain Rohit Sharma. His innings of 119, achieved in just 90 balls, anchored India's four-wicket win in the second match of the series on Sunday.

Even a floodlight failure halting play midway could not deter India's pursuit of a 305-run target, which they achieved in 44.3 overs. England had posted a strong 304 before being bowled out on the penultimate delivery of their innings, bolstered by half-centuries from Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

India commenced their chase aggressively, with Sharma leading the charge. Shubman Gill contributed a fluent 60 in a rapid 136-run partnership with Rohit. Ravindra Jadeja was pivotal with the ball, taking 3-35 and crucial catches, ensuring England's efforts were thwarted.

