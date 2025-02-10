Left Menu

Adana Demirspor's Bold Stand: Walking Off in Protest

Turkish football team Adana Demirspor walked off the field during a Super Lig match against Galatasaray, protesting perceived unfair treatment by referees and the football federation. The match was abandoned after the incident, raising questions about the penalty awarded to Galatasaray that led to the walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:24 IST
In an unprecedented move, Adana Demirspor left the pitch during their Super Lig fixture against Galatasaray, following a controversial penalty decision that left them trailing 1-0. The game was subsequently abandoned.

This act of protest was directed at the Turkish referees committee and football federation, which Adana Demirspor President Murat Sancak claims has consistently mistreated smaller clubs. Sancak expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of resolution to their grievances, as reported by Turkish news site T24.

Galatasaray's advantage came from a disputed 12th-minute penalty scored by Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. Post-match, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk acknowledged the possibility of an incorrect penalty call, fueling the ongoing debate over refereeing standards in Turkey's top league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

