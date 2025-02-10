Left Menu

A Legacy of Champions: Super Bowl Highlights Through the Decades

A historical list of Super Bowl champions showcases memorable victories, with the Philadelphia Eagles securing the latest title by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Previous champions include repeated wins by Kansas City, New England, and stalwart performances from teams like San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

A thrilling game concluded Super Bowl LIX as the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 win. This showdown marked another chapter in the rich history of Super Bowl champions.

Revisit the iconic victories of past champions, including the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and the Eagles' narrow victory over New England in 2018. These historic games add to the lore of American football's most prestigious event.

Highlighting a legacy that dates back to the inaugural games, teams like the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers have repeatedly showcased their competitive edge on the Super Bowl stage.

