Kvaratskhelia Set for Champions League Debut with PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is poised to make his debut in the Champions League wearing a PSG jersey, anticipating a match against Ligue 1 competitor Brest.

The French giants are set to face Brest at Stade de Roudourou, marking the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

PSG goes into the match off a strong 4-1 victory over Monaco, where Kvaratskhelia made headlines by scoring his inaugural goal for the club since his high-profile move from Napoli during the winter transfer window for €70 million. With coach Luis Enrique at the helm, a squad of 20 players has been selected, although midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is sidelined due to injury.

