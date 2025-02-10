Kvaratskhelia Set for Champions League Debut with PSG
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to play his first Champions League match for PSG against Brest. The Georgian winger, who transferred from Napoli for €70 million, recently scored in a 4-1 win over Monaco. PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, has named a 20-man squad, minus injured midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is poised to make his debut in the Champions League wearing a PSG jersey, anticipating a match against Ligue 1 competitor Brest.
The French giants are set to face Brest at Stade de Roudourou, marking the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.
PSG goes into the match off a strong 4-1 victory over Monaco, where Kvaratskhelia made headlines by scoring his inaugural goal for the club since his high-profile move from Napoli during the winter transfer window for €70 million. With coach Luis Enrique at the helm, a squad of 20 players has been selected, although midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is sidelined due to injury.
