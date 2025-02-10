Left Menu

Kvaratskhelia Set for Champions League Debut with PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to play his first Champions League match for PSG against Brest. The Georgian winger, who transferred from Napoli for €70 million, recently scored in a 4-1 win over Monaco. PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, has named a 20-man squad, minus injured midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:57 IST
Kvaratskhelia Set for Champions League Debut with PSG
  • Country:
  • France

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is poised to make his debut in the Champions League wearing a PSG jersey, anticipating a match against Ligue 1 competitor Brest.

The French giants are set to face Brest at Stade de Roudourou, marking the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

PSG goes into the match off a strong 4-1 victory over Monaco, where Kvaratskhelia made headlines by scoring his inaugural goal for the club since his high-profile move from Napoli during the winter transfer window for €70 million. With coach Luis Enrique at the helm, a squad of 20 players has been selected, although midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is sidelined due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025