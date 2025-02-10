Left Menu

Djokovic Eyes Historic 100th Singles Title at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic is close to recovering from a hamstring injury that ended his Australian Open run. He aims to win his 100th singles title at the Qatar Open. Despite recent injuries, Djokovic remains determined and motivated, eyeing victory in Doha to join an elite group of tennis legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:35 IST
Djokovic Eyes Historic 100th Singles Title at Qatar Open
Novak Djokovic

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is nearing full recovery from the hamstring injury that prematurely ended his Australian Open journey. Now, his focus shifts towards capturing a historic 100th singles title at this month's Qatar Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner had to retire during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev due to the injury. Facing criticism from the crowd at Melbourne Park, Djokovic responded on social media with an MRI image of his left hamstring, challenging the skeptics.

Having skipped Serbia's Davis Cup match against Denmark, Djokovic has received medical clearance to resume training. "The injury is almost 100% healed," he told Montenegrin daily Vijesti, expressing his eagerness to compete. Djokovic's quest for glory continues at the February 17-22 Qatar Open, where he aims to join tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in an exclusive club of players with 100 singles titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025