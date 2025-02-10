Djokovic Eyes Historic 100th Singles Title at Qatar Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is nearing full recovery from the hamstring injury that prematurely ended his Australian Open journey. Now, his focus shifts towards capturing a historic 100th singles title at this month's Qatar Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner had to retire during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev due to the injury. Facing criticism from the crowd at Melbourne Park, Djokovic responded on social media with an MRI image of his left hamstring, challenging the skeptics.

Having skipped Serbia's Davis Cup match against Denmark, Djokovic has received medical clearance to resume training. "The injury is almost 100% healed," he told Montenegrin daily Vijesti, expressing his eagerness to compete. Djokovic's quest for glory continues at the February 17-22 Qatar Open, where he aims to join tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in an exclusive club of players with 100 singles titles.

