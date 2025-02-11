Underdogs Plymouth Argyle Face Manchester City in FA Cup Clash

Plymouth Argyle, fresh from their startling 1-0 victory against Liverpool, have drawn reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the upcoming FA Cup fifth round clash. This David-and-Goliath encounter promises to be one of the highlights of the cup competition.

In other games, Manchester United will take on Fulham at Old Trafford in an all-Premier League affair, while Newcastle United is set to clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. These matches set the stage for an exciting progression in the tournament.

The upcoming fixtures, scheduled for the weekend of March 1 and 2, also include enticing matchups like Bournemouth against Wolverhampton and a potential face-off between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace, depending on preceding results.

(With inputs from agencies.)