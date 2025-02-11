Left Menu

Underdogs Plymouth Argyle Face Manchester City in FA Cup Clash

Plymouth Argyle, a lower-tier team, secured a match against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup's fifth round after their surprising victory over Liverpool. Other key matchups include Manchester United hosting Fulham and Newcastle United facing Brighton & Hove Albion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:10 IST
Plymouth Argyle, fresh from their startling 1-0 victory against Liverpool, have drawn reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the upcoming FA Cup fifth round clash. This David-and-Goliath encounter promises to be one of the highlights of the cup competition.

In other games, Manchester United will take on Fulham at Old Trafford in an all-Premier League affair, while Newcastle United is set to clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. These matches set the stage for an exciting progression in the tournament.

The upcoming fixtures, scheduled for the weekend of March 1 and 2, also include enticing matchups like Bournemouth against Wolverhampton and a potential face-off between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace, depending on preceding results.

