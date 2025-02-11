Gurugram to Host Elite Cricket Tournament: A Platform for Aspiring Cricketers

In a bid to nurture budding cricket talent and bolster India's standing in the global sports arena, Gurugram is set to host the Elite Cricket Tournament starting February 15. This prestigious event, orchestrated by Servotech Sports, will showcase eight teams vying for glory at the Gurugram Sports Cube. Servotech Sports, known for owning the Siliguri Strikers in the Bengal Pro T20 League, aims to provide a platform for aspiring cricketers through this tournament.

The Elite Cricket Tournament will bring together around 200 players, all meticulously chosen through rigorous trials conducted last year by Servotech Sports. These trials, held in December 2024, attracted participants ranging from 15 to 35 years old. The impressive turnout included professional-level players, amateurs, and cricket enthusiasts, many of whom never had such an opportunity in their youth.

Commenting on the participation, Rishabh Bhatia, CEO of Servotech Sports, expressed his enthusiasm and optimism. "The recent cricket trials at Bal Bhawan International School, Dwarka, showcased the immense passion and talent for the sport among aspiring cricketers," he said. This overwhelming participation, according to Bhatia, was not just inspiring but a testament to the dedication seen among young players. Bhatia is hopeful that the Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament will provide these players a perfect platform to showcase their talents.

As anticipation builds, cricket fans are encouraged to rally behind their favorite teams in the Elite Cricket Tournament. Servotech Sports has plans to further promote cricket by organizing tennis ball tournaments in the future. The success of the Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 highlighted the depth of talent cultivated by the organization, promising an exciting future for Indian cricket. (ANI)

