Left Menu

Shafali Varma Set to Shine in Women's Premier League 2025

Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning is optimistic about Shafali Varma's form as they head into the Women's Premier League 2025. Shafali, having excelled in domestic cricket, returns with high expectations. Both she and Lanning, who has reconnected with the game through local matches, aim for a successful season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:56 IST
Shafali Varma Set to Shine in Women's Premier League 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning is confident that Shafali Varma's impressive domestic form will continue in the upcoming Women's Premier League 2025, starting Friday. Shafali, recently left out of India's tour to Australia, has shown promising performances for Haryana, indicating a much-anticipated comeback.

Lanning remarked that Shafali appears to be in great spirits, playing with her trademark freedom. Her consistent run-scoring abilities make her an invaluable asset to the team's dynamic. Lanning herself is preparing for WPL 2025 by engaging in local matches with Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League.

While players face the challenge of adapting to four new WPL venues across India, Lanning welcomes the opportunity. Despite missing home crowd support in Delhi, the team is ready to embrace the vibrant atmosphere elsewhere. With strategic preparation, the Capitals aim for another memorable season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025