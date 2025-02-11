Shafali Varma Set to Shine in Women's Premier League 2025

Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning is confident that Shafali Varma's impressive domestic form will continue in the upcoming Women's Premier League 2025, starting Friday. Shafali, recently left out of India's tour to Australia, has shown promising performances for Haryana, indicating a much-anticipated comeback.

Lanning remarked that Shafali appears to be in great spirits, playing with her trademark freedom. Her consistent run-scoring abilities make her an invaluable asset to the team's dynamic. Lanning herself is preparing for WPL 2025 by engaging in local matches with Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League.

While players face the challenge of adapting to four new WPL venues across India, Lanning welcomes the opportunity. Despite missing home crowd support in Delhi, the team is ready to embrace the vibrant atmosphere elsewhere. With strategic preparation, the Capitals aim for another memorable season.

(With inputs from agencies.)