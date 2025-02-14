Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry Propel RCB to Historic Run Chase
Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an unprecedented run chase against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League with their impressive fifties. Despite losing early wickets, their innings ensured a six-wicket win, breaking records in tournament history.
Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry delivered stunning performances with the bat as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off the highest run chase in Women's Premier League history, securing a thrilling six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants on Friday.
Perry, scoring 57 off 34 balls with six boundaries and two sixes, along with Ghosh, who remained unbeaten at 64 from 27 balls with seven fours and four sixes, led a splendid recovery for RCB. The defending champions were initially struggling at 14 for two yet reached their target of 202 with relative ease.
Perry, who overcame a dropped catch at 19, and partner Raghavi Bist consolidated with an 86-run stand before Perry fell. Ghosh then took charge, crafting a brisk 50-run knock to drive RCB to victory, overshadowing ferocious innings by Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney earlier in the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
