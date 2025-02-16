Jacob Kiplimo's Record-Breaking Half-Marathon Triumph
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the men's half-marathon world record with a time of 56 minutes, 41 seconds in Barcelona, surpassing the previous record by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha. This remarkable achievement was aided by perfect weather conditions, marking the most significant improvement in the record's history. Kiplimo also won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo made history by breaking the men's half-marathon world record on Sunday, clocking an impressive time of 56 minutes, 41 seconds during a race in Barcelona.
The 24-year-old shattered the former record held by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha by 49 seconds, which was set in Valencia last year.
According to World Athletics, Kiplimo's performance marks the greatest single improvement in the men's half-marathon history, aided by optimal weather conditions. Kiplimo previously earned a bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
